Steel Dynamics, the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, reported higher earnings in the first quarter of the year compared to the fourth quarter of last year, but earnings lagged behind the first quarter of 2022.
The company reported net income of $637.3 million in the first quarter compared with $634.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.
Yet the company’s leadership expressed optimism that the market will improve as the year goes on.
“Steel pricing has since strengthened, and steel producer lead times have extended as steel demand is strong. The automotive, non-residential construction, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand,” Mark D. Millett, chairman and CEO, said in the earnings report issued Wednesday afternoon.
“Operating income from our metals recycling platform increased over threefold compared to sequential results, as demand from the domestic steel industry strengthened, resulting in higher scrap pricing and shipments. First quarter 2023 earnings from our steel fabrication operations remained historically very strong, but lower than record fourth quarter results based on seasonally lower shipments combined with customer supply-chain constraints,” he added.
Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.