20210618 steelofwv 15.jpg
Recycled scrap is melted in an electric arc furnace at Steel of West Virginia on June 17, 2021, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Steel Dynamics, the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, reported higher earnings in the first quarter of the year compared to the fourth quarter of last year, but earnings lagged behind the first quarter of 2022.

The company reported net income of $637.3 million in the first quarter compared with $634.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.1 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

