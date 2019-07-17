The Associated Press
NEW YORK - Stocks ended a five-day winning streak on Tuesday as investors cautiously assessed the first big round of corporate earnings reports.
Technology companies fared the worst, weighed down by a 1.3% drop by Microsoft and a 1.9% slide from Intel.
Johnson & Johnson led health care stocks lower with a drop of 1.6%. The health care and pharmaceutical company's full-year profit forecast remained mostly below analysts' projections.
Financial stocks gave up early gains and turned mostly lower, although Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase rose. Energy companies also fell broadly.
Major indexes were mixed for much of the morning and turned lower at midday after President Donald Trump said: "We have a long way to go on tariffs with China."
The S&P 500 fell 10.26 points, or 0.3%, to 3,004.04. That marks the first decline in the benchmark index after five days of gains.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points, or 0.1% to 27,335.63. The Nasdaq composite fell 35.39 points, or 0.4%. to 8,222.80.
Small-company stocks rose slightly. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.17 point to 1,562.