By ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday after another slide in bond yields and a mixed batch of corporate earnings weighed on the market.
The selling pulled every major sector lower, snapping a three-day winning streak for the S&P 500.
Financial sector stocks bore the brunt of the decline as investors reacted to lower yields. Technology stocks, which like banks have tended to lead the market's gains recently, gave up an early gain.
Home Depot climbed after the home improvement retailer reported earnings that topped Wall Street's forecasts. But two other big retailers didn't fare as well. Investors sent Kohl's and TJX lower after their latest quarterly report cards fell short of analysts' expectations.
Tuesday's market slide is the latest twist for stocks, which have been caught in the grips of volatile trading all month as anxious investors alternate between seeking shelter in bonds and pouncing on stocks when prices slump.
"The market is taking a little bit of a breather here," said Tony Roth, chief investment officer at Wilmington Trust. "You're getting just a little bit of consolidation after the rally we've had over the last three or four days."
The S&P 500 fell 23.14 points, or 0.8%, to 2,900.51.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 173.35, or 0.7%, to 25,962.44.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, dropped 54.25, or 0.7%, to 7,948.56. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 10.84 points, or 0.7%, to 1,498.01.
All four indexes are on track to finish the month with losses.
The market has been highly volatile all month as investors try to parse conflicting signals on the U.S. economy and determine whether a recession is on the horizon.
A key concern is that the escalating and costly trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies will hamper growth around the globe.