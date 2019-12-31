Stocks on Tuesday closed out their best year since 2013 led by huge gains in technology stocks.

The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 28.9% for the year. Major indexes ended slightly higher Tuesday after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Technology and health care stocks led the gainers.

The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 76 points, or 9.3%, to 28,538. The Nasdaq rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.92%. The benchmark S&P 500 index has risen for five straight weeks, hitting a number of all-time highs along the way. It’s on track to close out December with its fourth consecutive monthly gain.

