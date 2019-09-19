The Associated Press
Major U.S. stock indexes closed mostly higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate for a second time this year, citing slowing global economic growth and uncertainty over U.S. trade conflicts.
Gains in banks, utilities and technology companies outweighed losses elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 index inched 1.03 points higher, to 3,006.73. The index is within 0.7% of its all-time high set in July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded after being down most of the day, adding 36.28 points to 27,147.08. The Nasdaq slid 8.62 points to 8,177.39.
The Russell 2000 index dropped 9.95 points to 1,568.34.