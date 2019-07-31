A mixed batch of corporate earnings helped drag the major U.S. stock indexes slightly lower Tuesday, pulling the market farther from its recent record highs for the second straight day.
Mixed or disappointing reports from Under Armour, Dish Network, Corning, HCA and Beyond Meat and others weighed on the market. Capital One Financial slumped after the credit card issuer and bank disclosed that roughly 100 million people had some personal information stolen by a hacker. This week's modest market pullback came as investors looked cautiously ahead to a key policy update from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. That's when the central bank is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate for the first time in a decade.
The Fed has decided that a rate cut now - and possibly one or more additional cuts to follow - could help inoculate the economy against a potential downturn.
The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18. Despite its two-day slide, the benchmark index remains within 0.4% of its all-time high set on Friday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,198.02. The Nasdaq composite slid 19.71 points, or 0.2%, to 8,273.61.
Small-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 16.57 points, or 1.1%, to 1,585.60.