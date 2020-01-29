Stocks gave up early gains and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday as strong showings by some tech companies were offset by losses elsewhere.
Several companies, including General Electric, rose Wednesday after reporting solid earnings. Stocks lost momentum toward the end of the day as investors tuned in to a news conference by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed left its benchmark rate alone, as expected.
The S&P 500 fell 2 points, or 0.1%, to 3,273. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 11 points, less than 0.1%, to 28,734. The Nasdaq rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 9,275. Bond yields fell.