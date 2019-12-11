NEW YORK — Stocks closed slightly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, following reports that the U.S. may delay a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods.

The tariffs are supposed to take effect Dec. 15, and they threaten to raise prices of cellphones, laptops and other popular products for U.S. shoppers.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1%, to 3,132. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 27 points, or 0.1%, to 27,881. The Nasdaq lost 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,616. Bond prices fell, sending yields slightly higher.

