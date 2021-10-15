HUNTINGTON — A two-week strike at Sulzer Pumps in Barboursville ended Thursday after an agreement on a new contract was reached.
Fifty members of Machinists Union Local 598, District 54, voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, according to union officials.
“I’m so proud of IAM Local 598 members for standing strong and winning the contract that themselves and their families deserve,” said IAM District 54 President and Directing Business Representative T. Dean Wright Jr. in a prepared statement.
Two weeks ago, machining and foundry workers voted overwhelmingly to reject the company’s previous offer that ended Sept. 30. The striking union workers began the strike at midnight Friday, Oct. 1, and set up picket lines outside the facility at 1305 Main St.
Union officials said the new contract fully secures seniority rights, offers a new pension plan with an employer match, no changes in health care benefits over the life of the agreement and increases wages in each year of the agreement, including back-dated wage increases from the beginning of the strike.
“Thanks to their determination and the support of the community, we have protected some of the best careers in the area,” Wright said. “Our members look forward to getting back to work building a great product right here in Barboursville.”
Machining and foundry workers will return to work on the night of Sunday, Oct. 17, the union said.
A telephone message to Sulzer Pumps was not immediately returned.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 54 represents more than 14,000 active and retired members in West Virginia, Ohio, northeastern Indiana and Michigan. IAM is among the largest industrial trade unions in North America and represents nearly 600,000 active and retired members in the manufacturing, aerospace, defense, airline, railroad, transportation, shipbuilding, woodworking, health care and other industries.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
