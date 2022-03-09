Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Steelworkers hold up their signs while gathering in front of Special Metals on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Huntington.
Thompson declined to give any details regarding the new contract proposal.
Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world.
The Huntington facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts. The company also decline to comment.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.