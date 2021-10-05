Marshall University Board of Governors member Toney Stroud speaks during a ceremony as Marshall University announces a major gift from the Encova Foundation of West Virginia on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington. Stroud has volunteered to be the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce's interim president until a replace can be found for former president Bill Bissett. Stroud currently serves as the chamber's board chair.
HUNTINGTON — Toney Stroud has volunteered to serve as the interim president of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Stroud said the chamber is still searching for a replacement for Bill Bissett after he took a new position as senior advisor for economic development and state initiatives for U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Captio, R-W.Va., which he started on Monday.
“While it’s important that we find a great next leader of our chamber, it is also important that we continue the good work of our organization during this transition,” Stroud said in a prepared statement from the chamber.
Stroud currently serves as the chamber’s 2021 board chair in addition to his duties as in-house counsel for Encova Insurance.
The chamber also announced that Robin Turnbull, who is the chamber’s membership director, will handle day-to-day operations.
Bissett served as the chamber’s president and chief executive officer for nearly five years. In the chamber’s “Monday Morning Memo” Bissett thanked the chamber and its members.
“I am blessed to have so many wonderful memories of this region,” he said. “From growing up in Barboursville to my time at Marshall University, I am proud to call this place home. And now I have one more fond memory — leading the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce for the past five years. A group of more than 560 employers that are part of a legacy of 130 years, our Chamber continues to advocate and communicate for our membership in Washington, D.C., Charleston, West Virginia and here at home.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
