HUNTINGTON — Organizations and people interested in developing a craft beverage tourism trail in the region heard recommendations earlier this month on how to do that.
The event, held March 3 at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington, was called Craft 2: A Farm to Bottle Summit. Attending were area brewers and representatives from economic development, hospitality and tourism agencies. They heard the findings and recommendations from a study on the feasibility of establishing the tourism trail in a five-county region encompassing Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane and Jackson counties, according to a press release from Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute, one of the event’s sponsors.
The recommendations were based on a study presented by DSG Advisors, a consulting group with expertise in corporate location strategy and economic development best practices. DSG is led by Don Schjeldahl, who has worked with brewers and distillers across the country, including the $200 million Sierra Nevada Brewing project near Asheville, North Carolina. The study was funded by an Appalachian Regional Commission Power Award Grant.
DSG’s team identified four priority initiatives to jump-start implementation. They include defining and packaging the brand, developing the product offerings, marketing and promoting the trail strategically and creating an organizational structure to champion the initiatives.
The study identified a number of assets that would make a trail feasible. Among them were more than a dozen visitor and marketing organizations that are eager and ready to collaborate and market the craft beverage industry; 40 agritourism venues; 60 bars and restaurants; 40 major events; 65 attractions including nationally acclaimed Mountain Stage; and more than 5,000 hotel rooms available for tourists to stay in the area.
In addition to surveying the assets available in the study area, Schjeldahl’s team used case studies from craft beverage trails that blend rural and city settings, cross promote recreation adventures and are managed by a centralized and funded marketing organization. They shared best practices from the Central New York Craft Brew Trail, Lauren Highland Pour Tour in southwestern Pennsylvania, the North Coast Food and Drink Trail in Oregon and the Main Beer Trail.
DSG identified roles to be played by local organizations, including lead champions and collaborators for each initiative, specific action steps to be taken and timelines to follow.
Other sponsors of the event were the Huntington Area Development Council, Charleston Area Alliance, Frost Brown Todd, and Flaherty Sensabaugh and Bonasso and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
Huntington CVB wins ADDY awards
HUNTINGTON — Marketing efforts by the Huntington Ar ea Convention & Visitors Bureau were recognized by the organization winning three ADDY awards during the American Advertising Federation-West Virginia Chapter’s American Advertising Awards in Charleston on Feb. 20.
The ceremony honored work from 2019, according to a news release from the bureau.
The CVB won a Gold ADDY in the “Magazine Advertising Campaign” category for its Huntington (re)defined campaign; a Gold ADDY in the “Integrated Brand Identity” category for Brand Redesign; and a Silver ADDY in the “Black & White/Color/Digitally Enhanced-Campaign” category for Brand Photos.
“This rebranding effort has been a positive force in changing perceptions about the area that we know and love, and the response to it has been nothing short of amazing,” said CVB President Tyson Compton. “The recognition we receive only renews our passion for what we do. We are proud to serve Cabell and Wayne counties in our tourism efforts.”
The Huntington Area CVB partnered with Digital Relativity, a full-service tradigital agency with offices in Fayetteville and Charleston, to create the Huntington (re)defined campaign. Huntington (re)defined focuses on the positive attributes of the region, encouraging local residents and visitors to redefine their notions of the city and showcases why Huntington is a premier urban destination in West Virginia. Elements included a new logo, website redesign for visithuntingtonwv.org, a brand standards guide, a brand video, press event, press coverage, rack card, group itinerary piece and print ads.
The submissions that received Gold ADDYs will be entered to compete in the District 5 American Advertising Awards.
Delta Ashland selected for Marriott commercial
ASHLAND — The Delta Hotels by Marriott Ashland Downtown has been selected by Marriott as the site for two commercials that will be shared on Marriott’s digital media channels this spring.
In mid-January, the hotel was contacted by the Marriott Brand Marketing team to inquire about shooting at the hotel for their Momentum Series, a campaign that started last year and is comprised of storytelling videos that highlight influential professionals and showcases how Delta Hotels fuel their momentum on the road.
The video shoot took place Feb 26.
“This is such an honor for us to be selected by Marriott,” said General Manager Jackie Hymel, in a news release. “Our staff works very hard to provide excellent customer service to our guests and it’s nice to be recognized by the brand for what we do.”
The videos will focus on two individuals and highlight the pantry area, the fitness center, guest rooms and public areas of the hotel.
“A lot of hard work went into preparing our property for this day and we are excited to see the final product,” Hymel said.
The Delta by Marriott Ashland Downtown opened on July 3, 2019, with 152 rooms, Starbucks, a fitness center, two bars, The Winchester restaurant, and more than 4,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space. It is owned by W.B. Hospitality LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality.