MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Summit Financial Group Inc. recently reported record third-quarter 2022 net income of $14.2 million, according to a release.
It was an increase compared to $11.8 million reported in the second quarter. The company attributed it to growth in loans and total revenue.
“Third-quarter results included annualized double-digit loan growth and our fourth consecutive quarter of record net interest income growth and margin expansion,” H. Charles Maddy III, president and CEO, said in the release. “Our asset quality metrics remain very solid and continue to demonstrate the quality of the underwriting practices of our bankers while we cultivate the relationships from our robust commercial lending pipelines. I am particularly gratified by the continued increases in our tangible book value per common share, despite a challenging interest rate environment. The strength of our balance sheet, operating results and profitability positions us to continue our growth trajectory through fourth quarter 2022 and into 2023.”
The company serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area through Summit Community Bank.
