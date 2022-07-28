MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Summit Financial Group, the parent company of Summit Community Bank, on Thursday reported second quarter net income of $11.8 million as compared with $11.5 million for the same quarter last year.
“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance with improvements in both net interest margin and our efficiency ratio,” said H. Charles Maddy III, president and CEO. “The continued growth in commercial and total loans, along with sustained strength in asset quality metrics, highlight our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices. Our solid financial performance during the first half of the year and projected loan growth give us confidence of continued strong operating results for the remainder of the year.”
Summit Financial Group has about $3.76 billion in assets and is one of the largest banking companies based in West Virginia. It has 45 full-service branches in West Virginia, the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Virginia, and Kentucky, including branches in Huntington, Barboursville, Teays Valley and Charleston.
