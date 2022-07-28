The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Summit Financial Group, the parent company of Summit Community Bank, on Thursday reported second quarter net income of $11.8 million as compared with $11.5 million for the same quarter last year.

“We are pleased to report another quarter of solid operating performance with improvements in both net interest margin and our efficiency ratio,” said H. Charles Maddy III, president and CEO. “The continued growth in commercial and total loans, along with sustained strength in asset quality metrics, highlight our ongoing focus on meeting the credit needs of our customers while employing sound underwriting practices. Our solid financial performance during the first half of the year and projected loan growth give us confidence of continued strong operating results for the remainder of the year.”

