BARBOURSVILLE — VDM Management Group says it will open Village Shoppes near Barboursville in early 2021, but for now is giving away prizes for curious residents to guess what businesses may be moving in.
“We want folks to leave a comment and let us know,” said Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director at VDM Management, of the Facebook post encouraging engagement. “Just for taking a shot, we’ll randomly select from the comments and give away a few prizes.”
If you have noticed earth moving behind Foodfair’s building in the 6300 block of U.S. 60 near Barboursville, across the street from Chase bank and in front of the Empowered Church, then you know site construction is currently taking place.
“We will have over 10,000 square feet for multiple businesses,” Donahue-Moore said. “We plan to be under roof the beginning of the year. We haven’t locked down an opening date yet. As we get closer we will keep you in the loop.”
She says there are currently two businesses committed to moving in, but they are not disclosing them at this point and want people to continue to guess to build excitement for the development.
Gail Miller Thompson already posted her guess and thoughts on VDM’s Facebook page.
“I PRAY it is NOT another bank, oil change place, nail salon, storage unit, or car wash!” Thompson posted. “Would like to see a 5 Below, Popeye’s, a Christian Book store, or some great shop we don’t have.”
Megan McDermott posted, “Anything that we don’t currently have here.”
Donahue-Moore said more hints are coming.
“I will say that one of them is something completely new to this area,” Donahue-Moore said.
A rendering shows five total shops, but Donahue-Moore said it really depends on the tenants’ needs.
“We have remaining space for lease that could be for one, two or three tenants depending on how much space they need,” she said. “This site has really good visibility and compliments the continued growth here in the Village of Barboursville.”
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum says the area continues to add businesses, even during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it speaks volumes that in the midst of this pandemic we continue to see growth in development in and around Barboursville,” he said.
Tatum says the Huntington Mall in Barboursville also added some new businesses during the pandemic.
“I think companies not only see the Barboursville area as a great area for shopping and investing, but a great community with great people.”
VDM Management Group is a property management company located on East Pea Ridge Road. For leasing information, contact Kimberlee Smith at 304-736-6658.