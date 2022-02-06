BARBOURSVILLE — Despite delays due to construction supply shortages, retail development in Barboursville is on the rise with new openings and prospects.
Brent Roswall, a native of Barboursville and co-owner of Interstate Realty of Bristol, Tennessee, is the developer of Tanyard Station and Merritt Creek Farm. He says Academy Sports + Outdoors, a sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer, will open its first location in West Virginia at Tanyard Station this fall.
“Everyone wanted something we didn’t have, and now we have the first Academy Sports + Outdoors in the state,” Roswall said.
“We are excited to show West Virginia what it means to ‘have fun out there’ and provide them a place that offers a wide assortment of sports, outdoors and recreational items, at an incredible value,” said Sam Johnson, Academy Sports + Outdoors’ executive vice president of retail operations. “Whether customers are hiking in Ritter Park, fishing on Beech Fork Lake, or gearing up for their next game, Academy will soon become the go-to destination to find top brands that help them pursue their passions.”
Johnson said Academy’s wide assortment of sports and outdoor products have something for everyone.
“Huntington residents can expect to find Academy team members who are passionate about sports, hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities, along with a unique assortment from top brands like Nike, YETI, Adidas, The North Face, Game Winner, Mossy Oak, Carhartt including Academy’s private brands like Magellan Outdoors, O’Rageous, H20 Xpress, Freely, and BCG,” he said. “Whether families are gearing up for the hunt, hosting friends in their backyard, or planning their next mountain adventure, Academy’s wide assortment of sports and outdoor products are curated to make the most out of every budget.”
The new location will offer online pick-up services, curbside pick-up, and free shipping on online orders over $25. Customers can also take advantage of in-store services that will include free assembly on grills and bikes, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling, propane exchange and the ability to purchase hunting and fishing licenses.
The company is expected to bring approximately 60 new jobs.
Roswall said in addition to Academy, a new pet store should also open sometime in the fall. He said there will be more new tenant announcements in spring 2023.
“We will have a coffee shop, shoe store and others that will come spring of 2023,” he said.
He said he cannot disclose the name of the businesses due to non-disclosure agreements.
“We are targeting more soft goods for future retail there,” he said.
Roswall said all of the new retail businesses are part of Tanyard’s Phase 2 development, which was supposed to be completed much earlier.
“Tanyard’s Phase 2 development has been delayed almost two years,” Roswall said. “We are still making progress and hope to have more announcements in the future.”
Challenges are still coming from the COVID pandemic with labor shortages and supply delays, he said.
“All sorts of supplies issues, and steel is one of the major delays,” Roswall explained. “Some tenants have slowed expansion waiting on labor and inventories to catch up. Total development cost has risen over 25% in the last year alone and has not slowed in 2022.”
Tanyard Station’s current tenants include Menards, Long Horn Steak House, Aldi, Sheetz, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental and Verizon Wireless.
Interstate Realty is also the developer of Merritt Creek Farm strip mall in Barboursville and the Stadium Center in downtown Huntington.
“Merritt Creek Farm is 98% leased,” he said.
Roswall said Merritt Creek Farm has lost AC Moore, Dress Barn, Catherines and Sprint.
“We backfilled Dress Barn with 5 Below, Catherines with Buff City Soap and AC Moore with a new apparel tenant that should open in the fall,” he said.
Roswall said the Stadium Center will open this summer.
“We have Starbucks, Papa Johns and Qdoba,” he said. “The last space, we have a letter of intent from a smoothie operator.”
Tanyard Station and Merritt Creek Farm brings in shoppers from three states and several counties, according to Roswall’s data.
“The trade area is well over 300,000 people,” he said.
He added that events such as regional youth soccer tournaments that come to Barboursville help drive traffic to the shopping centers.
“All local events helps our centers, especially the restaurants,” he said.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum says the village continues to add retailers and is one of West Virginia’s best destinations.
“The investments in Tanyard Station, Merritt Creek Farm, the Huntington Mall, all the new businesses that have located to Main Street and Central Avenue just show the potential we have for retailers looking for a place to expand or bring in something new,” Tatum said.
Tatum says he hears lots of folks saying they would like to see a Cheesecake Factory, Dave & Busters or an Apple store.
“We all have our wish lists, and I think we are showing that we are becoming a location that will work with their business models,” he said. “It’s imperative that we continue to support this retail development growth and then we might see the type of businesses we are wishing for in the near future.”