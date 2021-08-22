BARBOURSVILLE — Delays, disruptions and a host of other challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic have had several negative impacts on the Tanyard Station retail development in Barboursville.
Tanyard Station is located along U.S. 60 at the junction of the Big Ben Bowen Highway. It is on the 51.73-acre site of the former CSX railroad yard, off Exit 18 of Interstate 64, along the Mud River and Tanyard Branch Creek.
“The coronavirus pandemic has caused many issues for us,” said Brent Roswall, a co-owner of Interstate Development Co. LLC, the Tennessee-based company developing Tanyard Station. “The coronavirus pandemic has set work behind about two years.”
Delays in steel delivery are one of the reasons, according to Roswall.
“The steel delivery for the retail portion of phase two at Tanyard Station is 48 weeks,” he said. “Another good example of this is Stadium Center in Huntington that is currently under construction. It had steel delivery scheduled for July and was pushed until October, and this is after obtaining signed contracts.”
Also, contractors have increased prices.
“The original contractor pricing for phase two of Tanyard Station was approximately $85 a square foot and is now approaching $100 a square foot,” Roswall said. “The original $85 a square foot was inflated from what we were seeing before COVID.”
The cost of the project was estimated at $100 million, but that number is expected to change.
“Public infrastructure came in at $11.2 million, including fees,” Roswall said. “Total development cost will most likely exceed $100 million. This is mostly due to cost increases we are seeing across the board from supplies and labor.”
Roswall says presuming there are no new COVID issues affecting supplies and workforce, construction on Phase Two should begin this fall or early spring 2022 and be completed in October or November 2022.
He said Tanyard Station plans to add 273,000 square feet to the existing development.
“Once completed, phase two will consist of adding 112,000 square feet of retail, 105,000 square feet of a climate control storage facility and a 56,000-square feet hotel,” Roswall said. “After the completion of phase two we will have a half-acre outlet left that will accommodate small retail or a restaurant.”
Roswall says he cannot disclose the names of the new tenants coming in the second phase of the development because tenants prefer to publicly announce their new locations themselves.
“All but one is new to the market,” he said. “There will be a pet store, sporting goods, clothing, shoes and furniture. We are currently working with a developer to bring in a national brand hotel.”
Tanyard Station’s current tenants include Menards, Long Horn Steak House, Aldi, Sheetz, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental and Verizon Wireless.
Roswall said Interstate also developed and owns Merritt Creek Farm Target Center, also in Barboursville.
“This opportunity has kept us traveling to the Barboursville and Huntington area for several years,” he recalled. “Interstate is always looking for opportunities in West Virginia, as the majority of what we own and manage is located throughout the state. Growing up and attending Barboursville High School, the school bus passed the Tanyard Station site, but you could not see the site from Route 60 as it was overgrown with trees. It would have been difficult to imagine what it looks like today.”
Roswall said in 2015 he received a call from Bob Childers, a local businessman, who was representing CSX at the time.
“Bob explained that the site could be developed and that the property’s environmental concerns had been resolved,” he said. “After speaking with Bob, we purchased the property and soon started the development of Tanyard Station.”
Roswall says the development has seen many changes over the years.
“The original name was Tanyard Creek, referencing the creek that ran through the property,” he said. “Our development team thought that ‘Station’ was a better name since we purchased the property off of CSX, a railroad transportation and real estate company.”
Roswall says Aldi, Sheetz and Longhorn showed interest early in the development stages, which assisted in gaining other tenants such as Aspen Dental.
“Originally, Tanyard Station was planned to be developed in one phase; however, after the Huntington Mall lost Elder Beerman and redeveloped, the rest of our originally planned tenants decided to locate to the mall,” he said. “We expected to complete Tanyard Station sooner, but with the tenants’ relocation to the mall and COVID, it was delayed several years.”
Roswall, a native of Barboursville, says he appreciates the support from his hometown.
“The support of Barboursville leadership over the years has been incredible, specifically from former Mayor Nancy Cartmill, former Mayor Paul Turman Sr. and current Mayor Chris Tatum. The entire staff at the Village of Barboursville has truly worked hard to make sure that Merritt Creek Farm and Tanyard Station flourish,” he said. “The ground breaking at Tanyard Station with Governor Jim Justice speaking and Medal of Honor recipient Herschel ‘Woody’ Williams leading the Pledge of Allegiance was a moment I will never forget.”
For more information about the Tanyard Station retail development and latest site plan, visit https://ira-realty.com/commercial-development/developments/tanyard-station/.