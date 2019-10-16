A day of mostly listless trading on Wall Street ended Wednesday with modest losses as the stock market gave back some of its gains from the day before.
Technology stocks accounted for most of the selling, which lost some of its momentum toward the end of the day. Energy companies also fell. Financial sector stocks declined as bond yields, which are used to set interest rates on loans, headed lower.
The modest losses came as investors weighed mixed data on the economy and the latest batch of corporate earnings reports.
A move on Tuesday by the House of Representatives to show support for the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong appeared to dim some investor optimism about the prospects for progress in the latest trade talks between the U.S. and China.
"We're in the height of earnings season and the results that we got last night, as well as this morning, I would characterize as better than feared," said Cayman Wills, global head of equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "On the other side of the pendulum, you have this development on U.S.-China trade relations and the pro-democracy position that Congress took skews slightly negative."
The S&P 500 index lost 5.99 points, or 0.2%, to 2,989.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 22.82 points, or 0.1%, to 27,001.98. The Nasdaq fell 24.52 points, or 0.3%, to 8,124.18. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks eked out a tiny gain, adding 1.76 points, or 0.1%, at 1,525.06.
Advancers outweighed decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. The benchmark S&P 500 index remains 1.2% below its all-time high set in July.
Stocks got off to a downbeat start Wednesday as investors sized up a mixed batch of economic data and company earnings reports.
The Commerce Department said U.S. retail sales fell in September by the largest amount in seven months. That stoked worries that consumers are pulling back on spending.
A slowdown in retail sales is concerning because consumer spending is a key growth driver for the U.S. economy, which has slowed this year as the costly trade war between the U.S. and China has escalated.