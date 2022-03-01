CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — The United Steelworkers (USW) says it has reached tentative agreement on a new four-year contract with Marathon Petroleum that outlines a pattern for improving wages, benefits and working conditions throughout the industry during the course of its term.
The agreement will affect more than 30,000 oil refinery, petrochemical plant, pipeline and terminal employees in more than 200 USW-represented bargaining units, including approximately 400 employees at Marathon’s refinery at Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
Marathon Petroleum was the lead negotiator for oil refiners, pipeline and chemical companies in the negotiations.
“The industry came to the table with demands that would have undermined generations of collective bargaining progress,” USW International President Thomas M. Conway said in a news release. “Thanks to the solidarity of the membership and the hard work of our committee, we have achieved a fair agreement.”
The USW will review the details of the proposed pattern agreement with members before discussing them publicly, Conway said.
“Our Policy Committee was determined to bring back a fair agreement that reflects our essential role in the industry, especially considering its recent, historic boom in profits,” USW National Oil Bargaining Program Chairman Mike Smith said in the release. “The proposed agreement provides both economic and non-economic improvements for USW Oilworkers that we are proud to recommend to members for ratification.”
With the industry pattern settled, local unions will bargain individual contracts at each worksite that incorporate its terms, Smith added.
The USW represents 850,000 people employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.
The last nationwide strike by oil workers was in 2015.
