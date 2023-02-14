The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

TAKAHASHI, WHITTINGTON, TOYODA, UNDERWOOD, SODARO, ROCKEFELLER

From left, Akira Takahashi, executive vice president of Toyota Motor Corporation; West Virginia Gov. Cecil Underwood; U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller, D-W.Va.; Toyota Team Leader Nancy Sodaro; and Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda, board chairman of Toyota Motor Corporation, listen to a speaker as part of the opening ceremonies at the company’s $900 milllion engine plant in Buffalo, W.Va., Friday, Dec. 11, 1998. Bill Whittington, mayor of Buffalo, W.Va., is partially shown far left.

 Bob Bird | AP file photo

TOKYO — Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets that included factories in West Virginia and Kentucky, has died. He was 97.

Toyoda, the company’s honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement.

