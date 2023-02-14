TOKYO — Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company’s founder oversaw Toyota’s expansion into international markets that included factories in West Virginia and Kentucky, has died. He was 97.
Toyoda, the company’s honorary chairman, died Tuesday of heart failure, Toyota Motor Corp. said in a statement.
He was the father of Akio Toyoda, who recently announced he was stepping down as president and chief executive to become its chairman. Shoichiro was the eldest son of Kiichiro Toyoda, who founded Toyota in 1937.
After becoming Toyota’s president in 1982, Shoichiro Toyoda helped direct Toyota’s transformation into a global automaker, especially in the vital U.S. market, where its brand became synonymous with quality, durability, cost performance and engineering finesse.
He led Toyota when it built the vehicle assembly plant at Georgetown, Kentucky, near Lexington, and when Toyota decided to build its engine factory at Buffalo, West Virginia, in Putnam County.
Toyoda visted West Virginia several times when the company announced the Buffalo plant and afterward. He participated in a ceremony in December 1998 to mark the first engine that would go into a production vehicle. Toyoda asked people to listen to the engine when they saw a Corolla on the road.
“Can you hear the beating pulse of West Virginia?” he asked people at the ceremony through an interpreter.
Sen. Joe Manchin commented Tuesday afternoon on Toyoda’s death.
“Gayle and I are saddened to learn of the death of our dear friend, Dr. Shoichiro Toyoda. For more than 25 years, West Virginia and Toyota’s strong partnership has continued to grow,” Manchin said.
“When Dr. Toyoda initially considered Buffalo, West Virginia for a new plant, he was told by his peers that Americans couldn’t manufacture at the speed and quality of Japanese plants, but Dr. Toyoda took a chance on the Mountain State. More than 25 years later, the Buffalo plant is one of the best Toyota engine and transmission manufacturers in the world — a fact Dr. Toyoda would frequently brag about. Dr. Toyoda was so proud of the Buffalo plant and the men and women who made it possible.
“I was proud to travel to Japan in 2005 to meet with Dr. Toyoda to celebrate and honor the wonderful partnership between our state and Toyota, and I’ll always be grateful for his decision to take a chance on West Virginia and our people. His passing is a heartbreaking loss for our entire state. We will keep Dr. Toyoda’s son Aiko and his family, friends and loved ones in our prayers as they mourn this tremendous loss.”
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a statement Tuesday afternoon on learning of Toyoda’s death. Toyoda was president of Toyota Motor Corp. when the company opened its Georgetown plant in 1988.
“On behalf of all Kentuckians, we mourn the passing of Toyota Motor Corp. Honorary Chairman Shoichiro Toyoda. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and everyone associated with Toyota. Guided by Mr. Toyoda’s vision and leadership, Toyota has become a highly respected global brand and an organization that brought about positive change within the automotive sector, both in Kentucky and around the world. The Commonwealth honors his legacy and the bonds of friendship that have been built throughout a decades-long relationship that has benefited so many communities and families in our state,” the governor said.
Both father and son experienced the difficult years of “Japan-bashing,” when powerful Japanese exporters like Toyota were blamed for taking away American blue-collar jobs.
The company opted to become a member of the U.S. auto community, showing that Toyota was an asset, creating jobs and value for the American people.
With his brother Tatsuro, Shoichiro Toyoda helped pave the way for Toyota to set up manufacturing facilities in North America. The company formed a joint venture with General Motors in 1983. It was called New United Motor Manufacturing Inc., or NUMMI, and its first vehicle rolled out in 1984 in Freemont, California.
The company relied on the founding family’s legacy and historical charisma to tide it through times of crisis, although Toyota has had many chief executives who were not members of its founding family.
Shoichiro Toyoda was inducted into the U.S. Automotive Hall of Fame in 2007, honored for his achievements in cementing “Toyota’s reputation as one of the most recognized and celebrated auto manufacturers in the world.”
He graduated from the prestigious Nagoya University in 1947 with a degree in engineering and joined Toyota in 1952.
It’s said that he earned the respect of fellow employees by working right beside them in factories. That underscored Toyota’s vision of valuing the workplace, what’s on the ground, or “genba,” as critical for morale, efficient production, innovation and quality.
Toyota’s beginnings were humble. Shoichiro Toyoda ‘s grandfather, Sakichi Toyoda, invented the automatic loom in a backyard shed, mainly because he wanted to help his mother, who often was weaving in their home.
People were skeptical when Kiichiro Toyoda said he wanted to start building cars in 1933. Back then, Japan only had imported cars like GMs and Fords.
Today, “The Toyota Way,” a production method that empowers each worker for quality control, is viewed as the best in the auto industry. Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid, Camry sedan and Lexus luxury models, is among the world’s top automakers in vehicle sales.
A funeral for Shoichiro Toyoda was being held for close family. A “farewell” event in his honor was being planned for a later date, according to Toyota. Details of other surviving family members were not immediately available.