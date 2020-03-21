BUFFALO, W.Va. — Toyota Motor Co. has extended its suspension of operations at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including its plant in Buffalo, according to a news release from the company.
Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia’s facility will suspend production Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, for day and mid shifts and Sunday, March 22, through Thursday, April 2, for evening and night shifts.
Production will resume on evening shift, Sunday, April 5.
Toyota said the section was taken to protect the health and safety of its employees, key stakeholders and communities and as a response to the significant market decline due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toyota said it will continue to offer full pay during this shutdown period for all production/skilled team members and variable workforce.