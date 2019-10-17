GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Toyota says it is adding 400 employees at a Kentucky plant with starting pay of more than $18 an hour.

News outlets report plant manager Susan Elkington said in a video that the company is also offering a $500 signing bonus at the plant in Georgetown. Day shift starting hourly pay is $18.07, and night shift is $18.98. Elkington said workers can eventually reach more than $29 per hour.

The Georgetown plant is the company’s largest and already employs more than 8,000. Toyota announced in March it would invest $238 million to launch assembly in Kentucky of two hybrid vehicles, its RAV4 SUV and the Lexus ES 300.

Applications can be submitted online.

