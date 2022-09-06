Huntington Tri-State Airport will receive over $3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for sealing and crack repair to existing runways and taxiways, according to the airport's director Brent Brown.
CEREDO — Huntington Tri-State Airport will receive over $3 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for sealing and crack repair to existing runways and taxiways, according to airport director Brent Brown.
"This project is a pavement maintenance project that will include sealing all the cracks and overlaying the pavement areas with a seal coat," Brown said. "This helps to prolong the life of the pavement."
Brown says on taxiway Foxtrot, maintenance crews will mill the surface and lay down a few inches of new asphalt.
"The final phase of the project will consist of painting all-new markings on the runway and taxiways," he said.
The total cost of the project is $3,457,189, according to Brown.
"This project will begin next week and is expected to be completed just before Thanksgiving, pending any weather delays," he said.
On Friday, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who are both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the airport will receive $3,142,899 for the project. They also announced a total of $8,756,448 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for two other West Virginia airport projects, in addition to the one at Tri-State Airport. The funding will support a new equipment building at the Greenbrier Valley Airport and an environmental impact review at West Virginia International Yeager Airport at Charleston.
“I am pleased DOT is investing in three airport projects across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state," Manchin said in a press release. “West Virginia’s airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”
“Making sure our airports are safe and maintained is paramount ... for everything from tourism to everyday travel,” Capito said in the release. “I’m glad to see this funding headed to airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington to support various projects. By making these upgrades, West Virginia airports will operate more efficiently, more safely and service more people.”
