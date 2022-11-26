ASHLAND — Kimberly Bush, a worker at Pretty & Poised, said at the boutique’s Ashland location they typically spend a month preparing for the weekend of Small Business Saturday.
That store opened in 2019.
“We have had so many people come in to shop local,” she said. “And we’re very grateful for our customers. We have a lot of repeat customers that show us so much love.”
Annalee Wellman, another worker at the boutique, said some customers stopped in and said they saw Instagram posts or texts about Small Business Saturday from the store. She added that the boutique offered several sales and incentives Saturday, such as doorbusters, cookies to the first 50 customers and giveaways.
Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to shopping at local businesses, often follows Black Friday. The Small Business Administration said the initiative was founded by American Express in 2010 and the SBA joined as a co-sponsor in 2011.
Throughout the Tri-State, local businesses opened their doors and offered services to customers as part of the day.
Bush added that customers in Ashland often walked to other businesses that were open Saturday. Another store on Winchester Avenue, Broadway Books, had a sale on toys during the day. Employee Elliot Fosterwelsh said he noticed an uptick in customers.
Recent additions of more local businesses in Ashland’s downtown area have been great, he said.
“It was so nice when Whit’s (Frozen Custard) was open … and then now there’s a bookstore and The Mill. I love it,” Fosterwelsh said. “I can walk down here with my friends and get ice cream or even to go to the bookstore.”
Jill Donta, an owner of Broadway Books, said one reason to shop local is that small businesses often give back to the community by sponsoring schools’ sports teams and activities.
“We can’t support your child’s teams if the community doesn’t support us,” Donta said.
In Barboursville, Orbit’s Record Shop was full of customers perusing records and limited edition items from the Black Friday Record Store Day event. Adam Barraclough, a worker at the store, said the shop was also celebrating its anniversary, as it opened last year on Black Friday.
Barraclough also noted foot traffic from customers visiting other shops and businesses in the village, such as Booktenders a few doors down the street.
“When you support local businesses, you’re supporting local people,” Barraclough said.
The Huntington location of the Inner Geek was also open Saturday. Amanda Viars, the manager of the store, said the weekend is typically one of the busiest for the Inner Geek each year. The store aims to catch shoppers who visit the area across the holiday weekend.
Jaime Browning and Destiny DeLapa were among shoppers visiting stores in Huntington’s Heritage Station. They said they planned to go to stores that they regularly go to and a few they had not been to in a while.
“You want businesses to succeed and stay in town,” Browning said about why shopping locally is important.