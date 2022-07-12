CHARLESTON — Nearly 1.35 million vehicles drove the West Virginia Turnpike during the 11 days surrounding the July 4 holiday, according to the state Department of Transportation.
“The weekend before and after July 4 is the busiest 11-day travel period for the West Virginia Turnpike each year,” said Jeff Miller, executive director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority, in a news release. “Traffic was exactly as we expected it would be. We were properly staffed, we were ready for it, and operations ran efficiently.”
Miller had predicted traffic would top 1 million vehicles during the 11-day period.
Heaviest traffic days were Friday, July 1, when 169,701 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. On Saturday, July 2, 139,956 vehicles used the Turnpike; 139,227 used the Turnpike on Friday, July 8; and 137,890 drove the Turnpike on Saturday, July 9.
“From what I saw on the road, most of the drivers were from out of state,” Miller said.
This year’s July 4 holiday figures were down from last year’s count for the same 11-day period, when more than 1.45 million motorists used the Turnpike. Miller attributed the increase in the 2021 figures to the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, and this year’s downturn partly to high gasoline prices.
