HUNTINGTON — A year ago, Peoples Bank acquired Premier Bank and brought a second location to Huntington. To celebrate its first anniversary and renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday at the branch in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
“We have invested almost $5 million in our newest acquisitions, and Peoples Bank is proud to continue to invest in Cabell County and looks forward to growing with the region,” said Richard Vaughn, executive vice president of Peoples Bank. “Our transaction volume has increased by having two locations in Huntington.”
Sandra Lester, the 5th Avenue branch manager, said it’s been a personal dream to serve the community she loves.
“We are very excited to celebrate our one year being in the Huntington community,” she said. “Peoples Bank is here to stay and to support our community. We have the same local faces here, but with more products and services to provide to our current and new customers.”
“Our team at Peoples Bank is excited to celebrate our one-year anniversary of opening our new branch in Cabell County,” said Ryan Welch, Peoples Bank vice president and regional manager. “I would like to personally thank the community members, our clients and our employees for making this transition a success.”
Peoples Bank has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio, since 1902. Peoples has 136 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.
On Wednesday, Ohio Valley Bank opened its new full-service branch in Ironton with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The branch is in the Ironton Hills Plaza and is the bank’s 17th location, according to Terri Taylor, Lawrence County region manager for Ohio Valley Bank.
“As is Ohio Valley Bank tradition, the ribbon used for the ribbon-cutting ceremony was made of U.S. bills strung end to end,” Taylor said. “Today’s ribbon was valued at $500. After the ceremony, tradition holds that the money ribbon is donated to a local organization that can use the funds to make a positive impact within the community as part of the bank’s ongoing mission to put community first. The community bankers of the new Ironton location chose the Ironton Lions Club to be the recipient of their money ribbon.”
Also to celebrate the opening, Ohio Valley Bank held a special grand prize cash drawing, giving away $150 cash to three winners in honor of the bank’s 150th anniversary.
“This drawing is in addition to monthly $150 cash prize drawings the bank has been holding all year long as part of its anniversary celebration,” Taylor said.
Ohio Valley Bank’s community efforts began with the return of its 4-H scholarship program in Lawrence County. The program annually awards a $3,000 college scholarship to a 4-H member in the county. Brea Belville was named the 2022 Lawrence County 4-H scholar.
Ohio Valley Bank, now with 17 offices, was established in 1872. More information can be found at www.ovbc.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.