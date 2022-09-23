The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A year ago, Peoples Bank acquired Premier Bank and brought a second location to Huntington. To celebrate its first anniversary and renovations, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Thursday at the branch in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

“We have invested almost $5 million in our newest acquisitions, and Peoples Bank is proud to continue to invest in Cabell County and looks forward to growing with the region,” said Richard Vaughn, executive vice president of Peoples Bank. “Our transaction volume has increased by having two locations in Huntington.”

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

