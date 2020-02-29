Expansions announced this week by two companies operating in Kentucky could bring more than 220 new jobs to the state, officials said.
In Munfordville, Kentucky, T. Marzetti Co. plans to invest more than $90 million to expand its plant there and create 140 new jobs, officials said.
The company plans a nearly 185,000-square-foot expansion at its manufacturing plant in Hart County to increase its production of salad dressings and sauces, according to a statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Our administration aims to spur job growth across the state, and existing companies like T. Marzetti will be at the center of those efforts,” Beshear said.
Company leaders say the project should be completed by next summer. Meanwhile a Kentucky technology engineering firm plans to add at least 83 jobs with a $5.3 million expansion of its headquarters in Covington, Kentucky.
STEP CG’s headquarters is in Covington and will move to a location on the Ohio River, Beshear’s office said in a news release. The new facility will provide nearly 7,000 square feet of additional office space, the release said.
The company provides networking, voice, security and professional services for industries including health care, education, manufacturing, financial, retail, legal, government and service providers. It has been headquartered in northern Kentucky since 2015.
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to a 10-year incentive agreement with the company, providing up to $900,000 in tax incentives.