Wall Street bounced back Wednesday as investors sifted through an array of coronavirus developments and got a sudden reminder that it is an election year.
After an opening bell pop, U.S. stocks extended their gains after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., ended his presidential campaign, clearing the path for former Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up nearly 772 points, or 3.4%, at 23,426. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index spiked nearly 3.4%, to 2,749, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 2.6%. at 8,090.
Biden is widely seen as the more markets-friendly candidate, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, in comments emailed to The Washington Post. But markets have already priced in Biden’s likely nomination, hence the relatively mild reception. After Biden’s stunning Super Tuesday victory, the Dow spiked 1,200 points.
“It’s a reminder that this is an election year,” Zaccarelli said. In four to five months, Wall Street will be focusing on the 2020 election “and the implications it will have for next year and the three years beyond that.”
The turnaround comes after the three major U.S. indexes soared to great heights Tuesday, only to stumble to a nearly flat finish after New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, announced 731 deaths overnight, its greatest single-day count.
With China showing signs of normalcy and Europe reporting signs of improvement just as the pandemic intensifies in the U.S., investors must choose whether to focus on signs of recovery overseas, or the darkening domestic outlook.
“With still no major secondary outbreaks in Asia, the global economy might survive the pandemic without a full-blown recession,” Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman wrote in commentary. “Despite the positive news, the pressure on the most-affected sectors will likely remain strong throughout the year, and according to most analysts, a V-shaped recovery is highly unlikely.”