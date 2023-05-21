Nationally, there’s talk of an economic downturn and possible recession, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in the region.
From new stores at Tanyard Station in Barboursville and Summit Community Bank’s new branch location in Huntington to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) new technical school, these nearly finished projects are all expected to open sometime this year.
Summit Community Bank new branch in Huntington
“I can unequivocally tell you that we cannot wait to welcome customers and deliver community banking services in our brand new, state-of-the art facility on 5th Avenue and 22nd Street in Huntington,” said Geoffrey Sheils, regional president of Summit Community Bank. “Construction is going great on this two-story building as we are currently in the process of exterior wall and roof work as well as interior framing.”
Sheils said Summit Community bank is making a substantial investment in Huntington.
“Being a lifelong citizen of this great city, it is with enormous satisfaction to monitor the improvements being made at this specific location which was somewhat blighted beforehand,” he said. “We are so thankful that this community has generously embraced Summit’s entrance to the Huntington market so far, and we look forward with great excitement and energy as we move into our new location adjacent to Marshall’s football stadium.”
Sheils said the new location will be adorned with very familiar Huntington, Tri-State and Marshall imagery, and the tentative opening is slated to be at the end of this year.
Sheils said the new location will be a full-service branch offering an array of deposit, loan and trust and wealth management services and products that can be found at www.mysummit.bank.
New stores at Tanyard Station
Anyone who has driven by the Tanyard Station shopping center in Barboursville can see construction is back after some delays due to pandemic and supply chain issues.
Brent Roswall, a native of Barboursville and co-owner of Interstate Realty of Bristol, Tennessee, the developer of Tanyard Station, says three new retail stores are being built.
“We are currently under construction with PetSmart, Skechers and Starbucks,” he said. “They will open this summer.”
Roswall said all of the new retail businesses are part of Tanyard’s Phase 2 development.
“We have two other tenants, each 20,000 square feet, that we are negotiation with and hope to announce soon,” he said. “This will leave us two parcels left to develop and this will complete Tanyard Station as it will be fully built out.”
The current site plan map also shows a new hotel.
“The hotel approval has not been obtained, but we are diligently working to finalize it,” Roswall said. “The other proposed uses will be hopefully early next year, but we can not announce who they are.”
The site plan map shows the location of the proposed hotel and the available pad next to Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries. It is labeled “proposed restaurant.”
“We are currently negotiating with a user and hope to announce soon,” Roswall said.
Tanyard Station is located along U.S. 60 at the junction of the Big Ben Bowen Highway (W.Va. 193). It is on the 51.73-acre site of the former CSX railroad yard off Exit 18 of Interstate 64. Current tenants include Academy Sports, Menards, LongHorn Steak House, Aldi, Sheetz, Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries, Sports Clips, Aspen Dental and Verizon Wireless.
IBEW’s new technical school
The local union of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) is building a new technical school near its current site on Madison Avenue in Huntington’s West End.
Tim Akers, the training director, said the building will allow IBEW No. 317 to expand its current training programs. Right now, about 60 apprentices a year go through local training with another 60 who complete other training, but the addition of the technical school could bring in up to 500 local apprentices a year, as well as that many who complete other training. The Huntington Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee is an affiliate program of IBEW.
Construction of the new school is taking place behind IBEW’s buildings on Madison Avenue and south of Jefferson Avenue on West 18th Street.
The new facility will allow IBEW to bring back some training that has been outsourced, Akers said. About a third of current students are from the Huntington area, and many are from the Tri-State area. Most of the projects the organization works on are in Huntington, he added. IBEW has been in Huntington for almost 75 years.