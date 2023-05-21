The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Nationally, there’s talk of an economic downturn and possible recession, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in the region.

From new stores at Tanyard Station in Barboursville and Summit Community Bank’s new branch location in Huntington to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ (IBEW) new technical school, these nearly finished projects are all expected to open sometime this year.

20230521 construction 09.jpg
Buy Now

Work continues on the new Summit Community Bank on Wednesday in Huntington.
20230521 construction 01.jpg
Buy Now

Work continues on a new PetSmart at Tanyard Station on Tuesday in Barboursville.
20230521 construction 02.jpg
Buy Now

Work continues on a new Starbucks at Tanyard Station on Tuesday in Barboursville.
20230521 construction 05.jpg
Buy Now

Work continues on the new IBEW Local 317 Training Center on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Huntington.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you