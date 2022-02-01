CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — A collective bargaining bargaining agreement between the United Steelworkers and U.S. oil and chemical companies expired Tuesday, but a strike was avoided after both sides agreed to continue negotiations.
Union negotiators and Marathon Petroleum Corp., which is the lead negotiator for oil refiners, pipeline and chemical companies, said they agreed to a 24-hour rolling extension to give negotiators time to reach a final agreement, according to a message sent to workers.
Jeremy Clayborne, a member of Local 8-00719 in Ashland, said a strike would impact approximately 400 employees at the Marathon Petroleum Catlettsburg Refinery and more than 30,000 oil workers nationwide.
The union said the existing three-year labor contract remains in place during the 24-hour extension period.
"At the Catlettsburg Refinery we reached a tentative agreement to extend all local issues as well," Clayborne added.
The union rejected a 9% pay raise over three years, according to the message sent to workers. The first pay offer, made last week, was for 3% over three years, it said.
"Their wage proposals to date are paltry. In light of their earnings and dividends to shareholders, they are offensive," the message to workers said.
"It's time for the companies to quit screwing around, recognize the seriousness of the approaching deadline and move towards a settlement," the message said.
Clayborne said the national negotiations taking place in San Antonio, Texas, include more than just wages.
"The other issues include health care benefits, safety coverage and other things as well," he said. "Our local union stands in support of the national efforts at the big table in San Antonio."
Marathon issued a statement on the negotiations Tuesday afternoon.
“On Monday evening, January 31, we presented the United Steelworkers with a comprehensive final settlement offer that includes substantial wage increases in each year of a proposed three-year agreement, and maintains other economic and non-economic provisions of the previous pattern labor agreement, including those related to employee benefits, health and safety, and job security,” the statement said. “The terms outlined in our final settlement offer are in addition to economic, health and welfare, and safety commitments that are provided to our employees under local agreements at our eight facilities subject to the United Steelworkers pattern agreement. We hope the union will reconsider our offer as our employees continue to work under the mutually agreed upon contract extension.”
A report by Accountable.US shows that 24 top oil and gas companies made $174 billion in profits between January and September last year. Sixteen of those companies raised their dividend at least once in 2021, the report found, and most of their CEOs had compensation packages of over $10 million.
This is the first year Marathon is the lead negotiator.
The last nationwide strike by oil workers was in 2015.