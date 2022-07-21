Dan Terry, of Grayson, Ky., holds up his sign to motorists passing by along 5th Street Road as DirecTV customer service representatives and members of CWA Local 2009 conduct a picket outside of AT&T and TPG on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Dan Terry, of Grayson, Ky., holds up his sign to motorists passing by along 5th Street Road as DirecTV customer service representatives and members of CWA Local 2009 conduct a picket outside of AT&T and TPG on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Cloe Jarvis, of Crow City, Ohio, holds up her sign to motorists passing by as DirecTV customer service representatives and members of CWA Local 2009 conduct a picket outside of AT&T and TPG on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Michael White, of Crown City, Ohio, holds up his sign for people passing by on 5th Street Road as DirecTV customer service representatives and members of CWA Local 2009 conduct a picket outside of AT&T and TPG on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Huntington.
Verdie W., of Huntington, waves to people passing by on 5th Street Road as DirecTV customer service representatives and members of CWA Local 2009 conduct a picket outside of AT&T and TPG on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Approximately a dozen members of the Communication Workers of America conducted an informational picket at DirecTV in Huntington on Wednesday.
The members at DirecTV, AT&T’s satellite TV and digital streaming service, who primarily work in call centers as customer service representatives, have been bargaining for a fair contract for months, they said.
“I work hard every day to make sure our customers are satisfied with their service. I shouldn’t have to struggle to put food on the table or worry about paying the bills while an investment firm benefits from my hard work and the hard work of my coworkers,” said Monica King, customer service representative at DirecTV and member of CWA Local 2009 in Huntington in a prepared statement from the union. “Inflation and cost of living have skyrocketed since our last contract. We need adequate raises that keep up with inflation and will allow us to take care of our families. Workers, not private equity firms, are responsible for the company’s success. It’s time we receive our fair share of the profits.”
DirecTV is owned by AT&T and TPG Capital.
“None of us should have to risk our well being and the well being of our families and coworkers by coming to work sick. Healthy employees are essential for a healthy company. AT&T and TPG should preserve our quality healthcare coverage and keep costs affordable for all workers,” said Dallas Morgan, also a customer service rep and union member in Huntington.
Morgan said the informational picket is not a strike. A vote of the local union membership would have to take place before an actual strike would take place.
DirecTV has not responded to requests for comment.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
