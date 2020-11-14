ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- An NBA player working on his moves, a 57-year-old man receiving therapy for bone spurs and a pre-teen girl practicing her jump shot all may be found in the same building.
On Friday, Complex7 and Boombox Academy, the vision of owners Scott and Leslie Thomas and fitness director Chris Lane, had its grand opening at 9561 County Road 107, Proctorville, Ohio.
"We thought that with Chris' mind for fitness and his expertise, and we have the business mind, it would be a good fit," Leslie Thomas said. "We love sports and we love kids. It all fit together. He's run with his part and I went through the medical field, X-Ray school and did MRIs for 15 years. My heart was in offering this holistic healing type thing without a lot of medicine. We use cryrotherapy. We want to help athletes to heal, but also people with arthritis or skin issues, it's really good for."
The facility features a Halotherapy room, which uses salt-based treatment to alleviate a variety of respiratory issues. Marshall University basketball player Luke Thomas, the owners' son, said he is a fan of the treatment, which he used as a young child at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky. It also includes an infrared sauna, a cryrotherapy chamber, cold spot therapy, and compression therapy.
Leslie Thomas said Cryrotherapy has been invaluable in helping her recover from a knee injury.
"It's like getting eight hours of ice in 10 minutes," she said.
Two full basketball/volleyball courts are available for individuals or teams and personal trainers, including former Marshall women's basketball star Shayna Gore, are available. Personal training sessions are offered, with a variety of weights and fitness equipment.
Lane called the partnership a "passion project" to help others. Lane has supervised training at the Marshall Recreation Center and with the Huntington Prep basketball team.
"It's a one-stop shop of fitness, wellness, restorative therapy and sports skills academy needs," Lane said.
Lane said he loves it that professional athletes, youth athletes and elderly non-athletes can use the same facility for wellness and fitness. He said he and his staff use a Fit 3D scanner to determine and track multiple body measurements and health metrics.
"We pride ourselves in that anyone who comes in with a fitness goal, whether and elite athlete or active aging or a general fitness goal, we get to know them, what makes them tick, and their goals, then customize a program for them to get them to their optimal health. You'll see anyone from elite athletes to average Joes. We want to see those average Joes come in and let us help make an impact on our community."
For more information, call (740) 451-BALL or (740) 451-BOOM, or go to info@complex7.net or infor@wearboombox.com.