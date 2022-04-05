CHARLESTON — United Bankshares, the parent company of United Bank, has has announced a change in leadership at the top of its executive ranks.
The bank announced in a news release that former chief executive officer Richard M. Adams became the executive chairman of United’s board of directors, and was replaced as CEO by his son, Richard Adams Jr.
Adams Jr. will be the 14th CEO in United’s history. James C. Consagra Jr. will become president was appointed president from his former position as chief operating officer.
United Bankshares has its corporate headquarters in Parkersburg. Its subsidiary United Bank has an operational center in downtown Charleston. It is the largest publicly traded company in West Virginia based on market value.
Richard Adams had been United’s chairman and CEO since 1984. He served as the CEO of Parkersburg National Bank, the predecessor to United, from 1975 to 1984, and as the chairman of PNB from 1976 to 1984. Adams has been a director of United since 1984. Adams has worked in the banking industry for more than 50 years and had served as the company’s chairman and CEO for more than 45 years.
Richard Adams Jr. had been president of the company since 2014 and executive vice president from 2000 to 2014.
As of Dec. 31, 2021, United had consolidated assets of about $29 billion, which according to the Federal Reserve Statistical Release, places it 68th in size among all U.S. banks.
Boosting its rank in that category was last year’s $303 million acquisition of Henrico County-based Community Bankers Trust Corp. Henrico County is in the Richmond, Virginia, area with a population of 334,000, making it the fifth-most populous county in Virginia.
United’s history began in 1839, and throughout 46 years of the current administration and 33 acquisitions, United has grown from a single office, $100 million bank to one with approximately $29.3 billion in assets and nearly 250 offices located throughout West Virginia, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.