CHARLESTON — United Bankshares on Wednesday reported earnings for the first quarter of 2023 of $98.3 million.
The earnings were 73 cents per diluted share, as compared to earnings of $99.8 million, or 74 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Earnings for the first quarter of 2022 were $81.7 million, or 60 cents per diluted share.
According to the report, first quarter of 2023 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity, a non-GAAP measure, of 1.35%, 8.72% and 14.97%, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.36%, 8.80% and 15.28%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.13%, 6.96% and 11.63%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022.
“Consistency, conservatism, and trust were the leading themes for UBSI in the first quarter,” Richard M. Adams Jr., United’s CEO, said in a press release. “Our capital levels remain among the strongest in the industry, our asset quality metrics reflect our conservative underwriting, and our liquidity levels have us well-positioned to meet the challenges of the current environment.”
Adams added that United was named during the first quarter by Newsweek magazine as the most trusted banking company in the nation.
“Trust is critical to the success of any organization, and this is especially true in banking,” he said. “We are honored to receive this recognition, and appreciate the level of trust we have earned with our stakeholders.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
