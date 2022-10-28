HUNTINGTON — United Bankshares, the parent company of United Bank, reported higher third-quarter earnings highlighted by continued broad-based loan growth, net interest margin expansion and strong credit quality metrics.
The company announced Thursday reported earnings for the third quarter of 2022 of $102.6 million, compared to earnings of $95.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.
The report showed annualized loan growth, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, for the third quarter and first nine months of 2022 was 16% and 15%, respectively. Third quarter 2022 net interest margin of 3.78% increased 40 basis points from the second quarter of 2022.
“The third quarter of 2022 was another great quarter for UBSI,” Richard M. Adams Jr., United’s chief executive officer, said in the report. “The company delivered strong results related to loan growth, margin expansion, expense control and asset quality. The vitality of our markets, the strength of our deposit franchise and our conservative and disciplined approach to running our business have served us well in this environment and will provide us opportunities going forward.”
United Bankshares has corporate headquarters in Parkersburg. It is the parent company of United Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in the Washington, D.C., metro region. United Bank has 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and the District of Columbia.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
