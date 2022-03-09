The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and United Steelworkers hold up their signs while gathering in front of Special Metals on Jan. 22, 2022, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — United Steel Workers Local 40 says a vote on a new contract proposal from the company operating Special Metals has been moved to Sunday due to snow being forecasted on Saturday.

The five-month-long strike could end soon if union workers vote to ratify the latest offer.

“We received this latest offer a few weeks ago, but we had some questions and need to clarify some things before it is voted on,” said United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson.

Thompson said an informational meeting took place on Friday for union members at the DoubleTree Hotel on 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.

Thompson said voting on the proposed contract will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the union hall in the 700 block of Buffington Street in Huntington, near the plant.

“We expect to have the results around 8 p.m.,” Thompson said.

The strike began Oct. 1, 2021. Health care costs remained a main issue in negotiations, the union said in previous reports.

Thompson declined to give any details regarding the new contract proposal.

Special Metals produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments. Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world.

The Huntington facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts. The company also declined to comment.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

