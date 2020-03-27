Wall Street concluded two ferocious weeks on Friday as the national shutdown in response to the coronavirus delivered crushing losses to investors.
Hourly updates on the virus death toll and the massive government interventions to save the U.S. system drove investors to panic selling and spurts of buying. Huge stock swings set marks not seen since the Great Depression, erasing trillions of wealth in a few hours.
Friday’s passage of a $2.2 trillion package designed to tide the nation over until the economy restarts has yet to quell a population fretting over its financial future.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world over the virus and over people’s concern for their financial prosperity,” said Sarat Sethi of Douglas C. Lane & Associates. “We are experiencing a humanitarian crisis and a financial crisis at the same time, and that is being expressed through massive volatility in the markets.”
The Dow Jones industrial average finished Friday with a more than 900-point loss. The Dow is at 21,636, down more than 24 percent for 2020 and way off its all-time peak on Feb. 12. The losses may have been worse, but multitrillion-dollar rescue packages this week from the Federal Reserve and Capitol Hill sparked a robust midweek rally that was its second-best three-day run in history, and dragged the blue chips back above the key 20,000 threshold.
Despite Friday’s loss for the day, the Dow enjoyed one of its best weeks since the Great Depression. The week before was one of its worst.
“The speed and breadth of these moves is mind-boggling,” said Howard Silverblatt of S&P Dow Jones Indices. “We’ve never seen percentage moves of this size. Stocks are moving on every piece of data that comes out.”
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and the Nasdaq composite finished down 3.4 and 3.8 percent, respectively. The S&P posted an 10.2 percent gain this week, but is still down more than 21 percent for the year. All three indexes are deep in the red for the first three months of 2020.