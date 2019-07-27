NEW YORK — U.S. stocks pushed to record heights Friday following strong profit reports from Google's parent company, Twitter and other big corporations.
Companies are nearly midway through earnings reporting season, and results have generally been better than the dismal expectations that analysts had coming into it. A government report on Friday also showed that U.S. economic growth slowed in the spring, but it was still better than economists expected.
All the reports are emblematic of an economy that's strengthening but still shadowed by a pile of concerns, which only bolsters investors' expectations for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates at its meeting next week. It would be the first cut in more than a decade, when the Fed was trying to shock the economy out of the Great Recession.
The S&P 500 index rose 22.19 points, or 0.7%, to 3,025.86 and passed its prior record set on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 51.47, or 0.2%, to 27,192.45, and the Nasdaq composite also set a record after jumping 91.67 points, or 1.1%, to 8,330.21.
Friday's report on the U.S. economy showed that consumer spending remains strong, and employers continue to add jobs every month. But businesses are hesitant to invest, and manufacturing worldwide has slowed amid President Donald Trump's trade war. Inflation also remains low.
Lower interest rates could boost economic activity and push inflation higher. Investors also see them as a shot of adrenaline for stocks and other risky investments.
In the United States, investors think there's virtually 100% certainty that the Fed will cut its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, likely by a quarter of a percentage point from its current range of 2.25% to 2.50%.
"Any time you hit a record high, you ask: Is this justified?" said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise. "Well, it's justified based on the easing cycle that central banks are on, and the absolute level of earnings helps. But growth is sluggish and moderating, earnings are flattish and we've got this overhang of, let's call it geopolitical uncertainty. We say, 'Let's be a little cautious here.'"