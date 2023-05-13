HUNTINGTON — Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont and Bridgeport residents and businesses now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, the company said Thursday.
“Verizon is deploying C-band on our current infrastructure. So new tower builds are not necessary to introduce 5G Ultra Wideband throughout West Virginia. We can add the appropriate antennas and equipment to existing towers which is how we are introducing the service,” said Karen Schulz, spokesperson for Global Network and Technology at Verizon in an email response to questions.
The deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum, Verizon said in a press release.
“Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple West Virginia markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available,” the release said. “This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.”
Verizon says the addition of 5G service in West Virginia will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data, the company said.
Schultz says Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service.
“Deploying 5G Ultra Wideband using 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum has already changed the experience of our customers in multiple West Virginia markets, and we will continue to add even more bandwidth across West Virginia once all the licensed spectrum is made available,” Shultz said. “Residents in Huntington, Morgantown, Fairmont, and Bridgeport now have higher speeds and more capacity on our network. Now people can do things on their mobile devices that many could only do before when connected to their home internet, for instance downloading huge files and documents, streaming movies in HD audio and video, and conducting video chats on the go with clear sound and video, among other things.”
“Verizon’s expansion into more rural markets across West Virginia will bring enhanced connectivity across our great state,” West Virginia Senate President and Lieutenant Governor Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said in the release. “Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband service throughout West Virginia will mean even greater benefits and possibilities to residents and visitors in West Virginia.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
