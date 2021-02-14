Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Cloudy. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in later at night. Some icing possible. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.