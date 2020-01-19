HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities is gearing up for this year’s income tax season with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The program serves low- to moderate-income families and individuals by helping them file their personal income taxes for free and get the refunds they deserve by taking advantage of tax credits designed to lift families out of financial instability.
Last year, the local program prepared 25% of all VITA prepared returns in the state and clients saved over an estimated $750,000 in tax preparation fees, which resulted in an estimated $2 million impact on the economy of the River Cities’ region, according to statistics provided by the organization.
“We serve lots of elderly folks and young families,” said Amy Messinger, VITA program coordinator for United Way of the River Cities in Huntington. “We have found many people are intimidated by income taxes, so our goal is to help ease the anxiety of filling out your income tax return.”
United Way of the River Cities, in partnership with IRS and local nonprofit organizations, has coordinated the program at a variety of physical locations and online for more than 10 years. IRS-certified volunteers file federal and state returns electronically at no charge to the taxpayer if they meet the program’s income guidelines.
“For the most part, if you have an income of $66,000 or less, then you could qualify for the program,” Messinger said.
She says the program continues to grow in terms of both volunteers and those who need assistance.
“We are up slightly with the number of volunteers, adding six new preparers, and anticipated a slight increase in those that use the program as well,” she said. “The number of sites is the same as last year, but we’re probably going to do some more popup sites, like at Huntington High School, and some others as well.”
Lillian Ramsier, a 17-year-old junior at Huntington High School, is a VITA program volunteer. She says volunteering is great way to help her community.
“I think it is pretty fun,” she said. “I get to meet lots of new people and help them out with doing their income tax returns.”
Ramsier says it’s also a good skill for her college resume.
“I plan to major in psychology and foreign language studies, but if none of that works out, then I can always do taxes,” she said with a big smile.
Ramsier says she started as a greeter and this year became a tax preparer.
“We go through a lot of training, so I am ready to help,” she said.
Each year, over 1,500 returns are filed in West Virginia alone through the program.
“VITA preparers help to alleviate poverty by not only saving families money, but also by preparing their taxes accurately and ethically to ensure a maximum refund,” Messinger said.
She said many times moderate- to low-income tax filers don’t realize there are many tax credits they are eligible for without the knowledge of an expert.
“The Child Tax Credit is for people who have a qualifying child,” she explained. “It is in addition to the credit for child and dependent care expenses.”
Messinger says another large tax credit sometimes overlooked is the Earned Income Tax Credit.
“Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people who have low to moderate income,” she said. “A tax credit means more money in your pocket. It reduces the amount of tax you owe and may also give you a refund.”
Messinger says the program represents hundreds of dollars returned to local communities.
“Volunteer tax preparers serve at no cost, which allowed hundreds of local households to save much-needed dollars in preparation fees and get all the credits and maximum refunds available, which helps many families who need it the most,” she said.
Last year, volunteers working at 11 sites across four counties in West Virginia — Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason — put in nearly 3,000 hours of volunteer time.
United Way of the River Cities supports programs and strategies that address critical issues in the focus areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs through a five-county region. The VITA program is one of United Way of the River Cities’ internal initiatives that help address critical issues of those in its community, Messinger added.
Free tax preparation sites start Tuesday, Jan. 21.
“Our appointment services are now up and running,” Messinger said. “Appointments are required. This year we have two options for those who wish to schedule an appointment. You may do it online or by calling us. Free tax preparation is available every day but Sunday for those in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln or Mason counties.”
To learn more about VITA, its income guidelines and documents needed, visit the website at www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment, or call 844-WVCARES (982-2737) to make an appointment.