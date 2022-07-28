Spring Valley High School student Macie Lockhart receives help from Nikya Jefferson as she shops for shoes at Journeys during the final day of West Virginia’s back-to-school sales tax holiday Aug. 2, 2021, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
HUNTINGTON — Back-to-school shopping is just around the corner, and West Virginia’s tax-free weekend will return to provide relief to local families from Friday, Aug. 5, through Monday, Aug. 8.
The official West Virginia state sales tax holiday for statewide purchases will begin at 12:00 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, and will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8.
The holiday begins each year on the Friday before the first Sunday in August and ends on the following Monday, although last year was the first time since 2004 that the holiday was in effect.
Huntington Mall Assistant Marketing Director Summer Lovetro said that although the mall does not keep an exact record of foot traffic, a double to triple increase in sales for stores shows they all benefited from the tax holiday in 2021.
She said shoppers appreciate the holiday as a way to save money before the school year, and stores like the holiday as a way to increase sales.
“Any saving is good for shoppers in this economy,” she said. “They’re excited, because it’s close to back-to-school (time), and the stores like it as well.”
The holiday will provide sales and use tax exemptions from the following items:
Certain clothing items priced at $125 or less.
Certain school supplies priced at $50 or less.
Certain school instruction materials priced at $20 or less.
Certain laptop and tablet computers priced at $500 or less.
Certain sports equipment priced at $150 or less.
There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase, meaning each individual item in a transaction is evaluated for tax exemption.
Some clothing items are not considered eligible for tax exemption, such as items for use in a trade or business; clothing accessories or equipment; protective equipment; sewing equipment and supplies; and belt buckles, costume masks and patches and emblems that are sold separately. Taxable services such as clothing alterations or rental costs are also not eligible for tax exemption.
Items cannot be sold separately if they are normally sold as a unit to quality for the tax exemption. If an item is discounted at a cost below the threshold for the tax exemption, the item will be tax exempted.
Items purchased online during the sales tax holiday may also be tax exempt, unless the consumer is out of state, although shipping and handling is taxable.
For more information and frequently asked questions, visit the West Virginia State Tax Department website or call 304-558-3333.
The Huntington Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For individual store hours, visit the Huntington Mall website directory or call 304-733-0492.
