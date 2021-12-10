ASHLAND — Walmart closed its Ashland store Friday afternoon to have the location sanitized, citing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
In a prepared statement, Walmart said it wants to assist health officials working against the pandemic.
“In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Ashland store location at 351 River Hill Drive at 2 p.m. (Friday) as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” the statement said.
Walmart said it plans to reopen the location to customers at 6 a.m. Sunday and it will continue conducting associate health assessments. All unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings.
The company also said it is offering $150 bonuses for associates who choose to become fully vaccinated and have not previously received the vaccination incentive.
“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers. We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community, while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” the statement said.
Walmart said other locations throughout the area will remain open at this time.
“We’re monitoring our stores and making evaluations on a case-by-case basis, while continuing our cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts,” the statement said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
