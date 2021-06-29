CHARLESTON — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner issued a final notice to business owners to file their annual report before the statutory deadline of July 1.
For a business to avoid the $50 late filing fee, the report must be postmarked or submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on July 1, 2021, according to a press release from Warner’s office.
Penney Barker, director of the Business & Licensing Division, says all 135,262 for-profit and non-profit entities conducting business in West Virginia are required to file an annual report with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The cost to file the annual report is $25, and the deadline to file is by the end of the day on July 1 of each year.
For-profit organizations filing after the deadline are assessed a $50 late fee in addition to their $25 filing fee. In addition to their filing fee, non-profit organizations that submit their annual report after the deadline are charged $25.
“We are here to help business owners stay compliant with the registration process and the deadlines,” Barker said. “We never enjoy having to assess a late fee.”
“Thousands of business owners file their annual report during the last week of the filing period,” Barker added.
“Those who call in by phone this time of year may experience long wait times. We now have a very popular ‘call back’ feature which allows a member of our staff to call the business owner back without them having to hold for extended periods of time.”
According to Barker, the office would prefer that all businesses file their annual report online.
However, filing by mail is still an option for business owners.
Over the past four years, the Secretary of State’s Office has made substantial improvements to the user-friendly nature of the website with a particular focus on the ability for business owners to file annual reports online, she said.
Business owners can file online 24 hours a day and on weekends by visiting the website at https://onestop.wv.gov/b4wvpublic/.
Businesses can contact the Business & Licensing Division by calling 304-558-8000.