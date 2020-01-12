Martha Maynard et al to Charles E. Adkins, 1.20 acres, Tom’s Creek, Union, $12,000
Donald S. Hazlett to Robbie J. Paynter Jr. et al, Par 1) 0.412 acre Par 2) ⅔ acre Par 3) parcel, Plymale Branch Road, West of Lavalette, Ceredo, $167,000
Roy E. Staley et al to Debra A. Webb et al, 39/100 acre, Union, no consideration
Brenda C. Meade to Anthony David Pinkerton, Tr 1) 137 ½ acres Tr 2) 1 acre Tr 3) 15 acres Tr 4) 1 acre, Butler, $38,000
Zendil Nichols et al to Hayden Paul Spears et al, Part of lot 1) 6,350 square feet, Smith and Beuhring Subdivision, Beech Fork Creek, Union, $77,000
Seneca Trustees Inc et al to 21st Mortgage Corporation, 102,000 square feet, Hubbards Branch, Westmoreland, $50,000
Seneca Trustees Inc et alt o Branch Banking and Trust Company, 14.56 acres, Lincoln, $94,223.23
West Virignia Housing Development Fund to James Ramey Jr. III, 4,750 square feet, Spunky Addition, Wayne, no consideration
James Hatfield et al to Teresa Boggs, Lot 10, Ceredo, $90,000
Todd A. Boggs to Brandon Walters et al, 1.745 acres, Butler, no consideration
Eugenia McCoy to Eugenia Carol McCOy et al, 2.018 acres, Ceredo, no consideration
H3 LLC to Curtis Maynard et al, 2.19 acres, Stonewall, $1,500
Lula Rakow et al to William R. Thompson, Lot 119 part of Lot 120, Apperson Street, Fort Gay, $6,500
Marsha D. McComas to Brandy Lynd, Lot 19, Piedmont Heights, Westmoreland, no consideration
Alma Frasher et al to Leroy Skeens et al, 36 acres 1 acre 3 acres, Hog Lot Branch and Johnny’s Branch, Union, $73,000
Robert F. Frasher et al to Kelsie McCloud, Tr 1) Lot 11 ½ of Lot 12 Tr 2) Lots 7-10, J.M. Bartram Addition, Fort Gay, $40,000
Richard Thompson to Beth L. Thompson et al, Tr 1) 14 acres, Price Creek, Union, no consideration
Michael Keith Blake to William L. Chaffin et al, 0.483 acre, Elijah Creek, Butler, $80,000
Margaret Quillen et al to Jane Bucy Cook, 5 acres, Beech Fork, Stonewall, $1.00
Alhamim I. Mohamed et al to Heather Diane Paulus, 1.37 acres 0.026 acre 0.582 acre, Ceredo, $132,087
Erma N. Mathis to Gregory S. Mathis, Tr 1) Tract C) 2.995 acres 15’ Easement of Tract D Tr 2) Tract E) 1.724 acres, Butler, $100
Erma N. Mathis to Kimberly S. Maynard et al, Tr D) 0.083 acre, Butler, no consideration
Erma N. Mathis to Kimberly S. Maynard, Tr B) 0.240 acre, Butler, $100