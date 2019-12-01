Charles Anthony Drown to Larry Moore Drown et al., lot 50, Miller Subdivision, Westmoreland, Huntington, no consideration
Violet Roberts to Opal Roberts, Par 1) 0.60 acre Par 2) 7.2 acres exc&res 4.01 acres, Ceredo, $5,000
Willis Mills et al. to Douglas Bartram, lot 23, Fort Gay, $20,000
Brenda Kathryn Smith et al. to Ronald G. Nicholson et al., lot 4, Westmoreland Subdivision, Huntington, $133,000
Wetzel P. Perry et al. to Tamara Faye Burns, lot 119, Hyde Park Heights, Huntington, $60,000
Ernest E. Perdue et al. to Daniel Joseph Wallace et al., lot 12) 1.058 acres, Meadow Creek Estates Subdivision, Ceredo, $213,000
Angela D. Collins et al. to Joshua D. Copley et al., 0.540 acre, Greystone Subdivision, Walker Branch, Ceredo, $286,900
William Steve Diamond et al. to Brian D. Poole, lots 1-2, Maywood Hills Subdivision, Walker’s Branch Rd., Ceredo, $126,250
Fanny Hager et al. to Amelia Beatty, N 20’ of lot 155 & S 20’ of lot 154, Vinson Place, Westmoreland, Huntington, $91,000
Dwight l. McMillion et al. to Jason M. Smith et al., lot 22) 0.351 acre, Brookstone Subdivision, Sherwood Drive, Westmoreland District, $285,000
Daryle Sweeney to Christopher Trent et al., parcel, Butler District, no consideration
Michael Shane Perry to Becky Lynn Robinson, Tr 1) 2.57 acres Tr 2) 0.30 acre, Jennies Creek, Lincoln District, $3,000
Margaret Hinle et al. to Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream Inc et al., Par 1) 2,500 square feet Par 2) 3,800 square feet, Ceredo, $25,000
Viola A. Dingess et al. to Joey D. Dingess et al., N 40’ of 150, Vinson Place, Huntington, no consideration
Robert J. Robertson to Justin L. Robertson, parcel, Mill Branch Rd., Ceredo, no consideration
Shelah Tess Reeder et al. to Timothy R. Combs et al., 2 acres, Kiahs Creek, Stonewall, $3,000
Juanita Wellman et al. to Ricky Dale Terry, Tr 1) 1 acre Tr 2) ½ acre, Big Creek, Union, $28,000
Daniel Beckner to Edith Beckner, Lot 35, Country Club Village, South Westmoreland, no consideration
Sheila L. Adkins et al. to Karen Crank, Lot 11 W 1 ½ of Lot 12, Kenova, $60,000
Ronald Barrett et al. to Christopher C. Napier, Parcel, Big Hurricane Creek, Butler, 9,500
Cassie Rigsby et al. to Charles Allen Simpkins et al., 2 acres, Big Branch and Rocky Branch, Butler, no consideration
David Forrest Colvin et al. to Samuel Tracy Colvin, Lot 20 W 12.5’ Lot 21 E 6.25’ Lot 19, Kenova, $50,000
Billy Boyd Smith et al. to Billy Thomas Smith, Tr 1) Parcel Tr 2) Parcel Tr 3) 1 ½ acre, West Side of Haney’s Branch, Ceredo, no consideration
Priscilla Jean Lawson et al. to Stephanie Stepp et al., Parcel, Gimlet Creek, South Westmoreland, no consideration
Selwyn Vanderpool et al. to Mitchell Blankenship et al., 1.16 acres, St. Rt. 75, Union, $100
Selwyn Vanderpool et al. to Mark Perry et al., Par 1) 5.03 acres Par 2) 50 acres, Union, $135,000
Charles Dean Jr. to Pauletta Dean et al., ½ acre, Union, no consideration
CD DG Fort Gay LLC to Pauley Rentals LLC, 0.16 acre and 6,898 square feet, Butler, no consideration
CD DG Fort Gay LLC to CD DG Fort Gay LLC, 1 ½ acres, Butler, no consideration
Thomas Napier et al. to Jacqueline Preston, Parcel, Ceredo, no consideration,
Louis Heaberlin to Joseph Heaberlin et al., 2.749 acres, Westmoreland, no consideration