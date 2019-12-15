Cynthia Vokitchevitch et al to Shawn Kevin Barker, 73 acres, Lincoln, no consideration
Leonard Woodard et al to Alvra Adams III, 12 acres, Stonewall, $30,000
Kristin L. Sanders et al to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 6 N 6.25’ of Lot 7, Kenova Huntington Land Company, Kenova, $70,180.71
Isaiah Tate Merritt to Willia Edward Martin, Parcel, Garretts Creek, Union, no consideration
William Edward Martin to Isaiah Tate Merritt, 0.345 acre, left fork of Garretts Creek, Union, no consideration
Janett Rowe to Thomas M. Wilson et al, Lot 6, Elmwood Estates, Union, no consideration
Rose Valley Properties LLC to Ami Marie Zimmerman, Lot 215, Hyde Park Heights, Huntington, $72,500
Eva N. Watts et al to Theresa J. Watts Talbert et al, 0.3825 acre, Union, no consideration
Dwight L. McMillion et al to Kellee A. Boster, Lot 1, Westmoreland Subdivision, Huntington, $106,000
Karen Perdue et al to Paul Turner et al, 100 acres, Left fork of Plymale’s Branch, Ceredo, $75,000
Kayla N. Trout to Kayla N. Trout et al, Lot 5 W 12 ½’ of Lot 4 E 12 ½’ Lot 6, Kenova, no consideration
Alice Elswick et al to Paul Hale et al, Lot 15, Kenova, no consideration
Nyoka Waller to Michelle WIlliams et al, 2.878 acres, Tabor’s Creek, Butler, no consideration
Andrea J. Austin et al to Robert E. Hall et al, Lot 9 NE 6x42’ of Lot 10, Dundale Addition, Huntington, $90,000
Kristi Dawn Hornsby et al to Kathlyn P. Nelson et al, Lot 53, East Lavalette Addition, Near Beech Fork Creek, Union, $80,000
Charles D. Brock et al to Jerod Vannatter, 57 acres, Grassy Lick Branch, Union, $32,000
Gary McFeeley to Michelle Foose, Par 1) Lot 205 Par 2) Lot 302, Meadow Links Estates, Union, $35,000
Christopher Franklin McCann II et al to Marla Renee McCann, Tr 1) Lot 18 and part Lot 19 Tr 2) Lot 17, Smith and Beuhring Subdivision, Beech Fork Creek, Union, no consideration
Jessica Schlachter to Linda E. McClellan, Lot 79, Hyde Park Heights, Huntington, $105,000