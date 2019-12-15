Cynthia Vokitchevitch et al to Shawn Kevin Barker, 73 acres, Lincoln, no consideration

Leonard Woodard et al to Alvra Adams III, 12 acres, Stonewall, $30,000

Kristin L. Sanders et al to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, Lot 6 N 6.25’ of Lot 7, Kenova Huntington Land Company, Kenova, $70,180.71

Isaiah Tate Merritt to Willia Edward Martin, Parcel, Garretts Creek, Union, no consideration

William Edward Martin to Isaiah Tate Merritt, 0.345 acre, left fork of Garretts Creek, Union, no consideration

Janett Rowe to Thomas M. Wilson et al, Lot 6, Elmwood Estates, Union, no consideration

Rose Valley Properties LLC to Ami Marie Zimmerman, Lot 215, Hyde Park Heights, Huntington, $72,500

Eva N. Watts et al to Theresa J. Watts Talbert et al, 0.3825 acre, Union, no consideration

Dwight L. McMillion et al to Kellee A. Boster, Lot 1, Westmoreland Subdivision, Huntington, $106,000

Karen Perdue et al to Paul Turner et al, 100 acres, Left fork of Plymale’s Branch, Ceredo, $75,000

Kayla N. Trout to Kayla N. Trout et al, Lot 5 W 12 ½’ of Lot 4 E 12 ½’ Lot 6, Kenova, no consideration

Alice Elswick et al to Paul Hale et al, Lot 15, Kenova, no consideration

Nyoka Waller to Michelle WIlliams et al, 2.878 acres, Tabor’s Creek, Butler, no consideration

Andrea J. Austin et al to Robert E. Hall et al, Lot 9 NE 6x42’ of Lot 10, Dundale Addition, Huntington, $90,000

Kristi Dawn Hornsby et al to Kathlyn P. Nelson et al, Lot 53, East Lavalette Addition, Near Beech Fork Creek, Union, $80,000

Charles D. Brock et al to Jerod Vannatter, 57 acres, Grassy Lick Branch, Union, $32,000

Gary McFeeley to Michelle Foose, Par 1) Lot 205 Par 2) Lot 302, Meadow Links Estates, Union, $35,000

Christopher Franklin McCann II et al to Marla Renee McCann, Tr 1) Lot 18 and part Lot 19 Tr 2) Lot 17, Smith and Beuhring Subdivision, Beech Fork Creek, Union, no consideration

Jessica Schlachter to Linda E. McClellan, Lot 79, Hyde Park Heights, Huntington, $105,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.