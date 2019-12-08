Golden and Amos PLLC et al. to Mark Dearnell et al., SE 50’ of Lots 11-12, Newtown Addition, Wayne, $40,915
Sharon McFeeley et al. to Sharon McFeeley, Lot 5, Premiere Hills Estates Subdivision, Wolfe Creek, Union, no consideration
Rosemary Harrison to Ivan Dale Johnson, 0.9 acre, Spurlock Branch, Union, no consideration
Virginia Nunley Wright et al. to Garrett Spaulding et al., 1 square acre, Lincoln, $20,000
Adam Cole Booth to Joshua L. Booth, Lot 38, Hidden Valley, Ceredo, no consideration
Billy B. Smith to Billy B. Smith et al., Tr 1) 0.82 acre, Tom’s Creek, Union, Tr 2) Lot 114, Napier Addition, Wayne, no consideration
Samuel Tracy Colvin to Evan Sullivan et al., Lot 20 W 12.5’ of Lot 21 E 6.25’ of Lot 19, Kenova, $100,000
Douglas A. Boster to Sarah A. Smith et al., Lot 60, Bison Subdivision, Buffalo Creek, Ceredo, $127,000
Kenneth R. Smith to Harlan Fitch, 5 acres, $10,000
Richard Lee Simmons Jr. to Tracey Dale Houts, 1.227 acres, Haynie Drive and State Route #75, Ceredo, no consideration
Charley Phelps et al. to Paul Stephens et al., Tr 1) 50 acres Tr 2) 20 acres Tr 3) 32 acres Tr 4) 10 acres, Miller Fork, Union, $1,000
Sabrina Blankenship to Troy R. Blankenship et al., 12.5 acres, Camp Creek, Union, no consideration
David Morris et al. to Frankie L. Longfellow et al., Par 1) 4.629 acres Par 2) 11.116 acres, Rafe’s Branch, Ceredo, $65,000
Corlie M. Perry to Bobby M. Pennington, Par 1) 2.42 acres Par 2) 3/10 acre, South of the city of Kenova, Ceredo, $1,000
Richard Dale Maynard et al. to Wade Marcum et al., 1 surf minus parcel, Moses Fork, Lincoln, $2,000
Daniel Crisp et al. to Brunetti Investments Group LLC, Lot 9, Kenova, Ceredo, $15,000
Natalie D. Kauffman et al. to Andrea J. Austin, Lot 9, NE 6x42’ of Lot 10, Dundale Addition, Huntington, Ceredo, no consideration
Jeffrey D. Lewis et al. to David Brent Plymale et al., Lot 9, Westmoreland Subdivision, Huntington, $85,000