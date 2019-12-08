Golden and Amos PLLC et al. to Mark Dearnell et al., SE 50’ of Lots 11-12, Newtown Addition, Wayne, $40,915

Sharon McFeeley et al. to Sharon McFeeley, Lot 5, Premiere Hills Estates Subdivision, Wolfe Creek, Union, no consideration

Rosemary Harrison to Ivan Dale Johnson, 0.9 acre, Spurlock Branch, Union, no consideration

Virginia Nunley Wright et al. to Garrett Spaulding et al., 1 square acre, Lincoln, $20,000

Adam Cole Booth to Joshua L. Booth, Lot 38, Hidden Valley, Ceredo, no consideration

Billy B. Smith to Billy B. Smith et al., Tr 1) 0.82 acre, Tom’s Creek, Union, Tr 2) Lot 114, Napier Addition, Wayne, no consideration

Samuel Tracy Colvin to Evan Sullivan et al., Lot 20 W 12.5’ of Lot 21 E 6.25’ of Lot 19, Kenova, $100,000

Douglas A. Boster to Sarah A. Smith et al., Lot 60, Bison Subdivision, Buffalo Creek, Ceredo, $127,000

Kenneth R. Smith to Harlan Fitch, 5 acres, $10,000

Richard Lee Simmons Jr. to Tracey Dale Houts, 1.227 acres, Haynie Drive and State Route #75, Ceredo, no consideration

Charley Phelps et al. to Paul Stephens et al., Tr 1) 50 acres Tr 2) 20 acres Tr 3) 32 acres Tr 4) 10 acres, Miller Fork, Union, $1,000

Sabrina Blankenship to Troy R. Blankenship et al., 12.5 acres, Camp Creek, Union, no consideration

David Morris et al. to Frankie L. Longfellow et al., Par 1) 4.629 acres Par 2) 11.116 acres, Rafe’s Branch, Ceredo, $65,000

Corlie M. Perry to Bobby M. Pennington, Par 1) 2.42 acres Par 2) 3/10 acre, South of the city of Kenova, Ceredo, $1,000

Richard Dale Maynard et al. to Wade Marcum et al., 1 surf minus parcel, Moses Fork, Lincoln, $2,000

Daniel Crisp et al. to Brunetti Investments Group LLC, Lot 9, Kenova, Ceredo, $15,000

Natalie D. Kauffman et al. to Andrea J. Austin, Lot 9, NE 6x42’ of Lot 10, Dundale Addition, Huntington, Ceredo, no consideration

Jeffrey D. Lewis et al. to David Brent Plymale et al., Lot 9, Westmoreland Subdivision, Huntington, $85,000

