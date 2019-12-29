John Ray McKenzie et al to Connie S. Wilds, Lot 8, Westmoreland Subdivison, Huntington, $58,000

Benita Spurlock to Jeffrey W. Adkins, Lot 31, Bison Subdivision, Buffalo Creek, Ceredo, $75,000

Leonard Napier et al to Patricia Napier et al, Tr 1) 0.47 acre Tr 2) 0.52 acre, White Creek, Ceredo, $3,000

Garland Napier et al to Leonard Napier et al, 2 acres, Whites Creek, Ceredo, $24,000

Alice Elwick et al to Alice Elwick et al, Lot 14 plus a 6’ wide strip south side of Lot 14, Kenova Huntington Land Company, Kenova, no consideration

Daniel Lee Marcum to Timothy Joseph Kitts, 1 ½ acre, Laurel Branch of left fork of Mill Creek, Lincoln, $3,000

Charles R. Lewis et al to Randall Scott Lewis et al, 8/10 acres, Union, no consideration

Carl Crabtree to Ernest L. Crabtree et al, Tr 1) part of lot 44 Tr 2) part of lot 44 W 90’ of parcel, Westmoreland, Miller Subdivision, Huntington

Donald Scott Barton et al to Santos M. Ventura et al, Lots 22-23 2nd range 1st square West of Main Street, Ceredo, $22,000

Jackie Sue Vansickle to Franklin Theodore Brooks, 1 acre, right fork of Lick Creek, Stonewall, $100

Jackie Sue Vansickle to Jackie Sue Vansickle et al, 0.522 acres, Wayne, no consideration

Ronald Wheeler et al to John Edward Carpenter, Tr 1) 1 ½ acres Tr 2) 1 ½ acres, Lincoln, $1.00

Lorri A. Cyrus to Pharon L. Cyrus, Lots 1-4, Village of Glenhayes, Lincoln, no consideration

Robbi J. Paynter Jr. et al to Wendell Salmons et al, Par 1) 0.43 acre Par 2) 0.30 acre, Union, $115,000

Kelli J. Brooks et al to Roger Adams et al, 2.695 acres, Lower Newcomb Creek, Union, $370,000

Tri-State Funeral Services LLC to Thanos LLC, Par 1) parcel Par 2) parcel, Ceredo, $330,000

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.