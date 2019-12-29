John Ray McKenzie et al to Connie S. Wilds, Lot 8, Westmoreland Subdivison, Huntington, $58,000
Benita Spurlock to Jeffrey W. Adkins, Lot 31, Bison Subdivision, Buffalo Creek, Ceredo, $75,000
Leonard Napier et al to Patricia Napier et al, Tr 1) 0.47 acre Tr 2) 0.52 acre, White Creek, Ceredo, $3,000
Garland Napier et al to Leonard Napier et al, 2 acres, Whites Creek, Ceredo, $24,000
Alice Elwick et al to Alice Elwick et al, Lot 14 plus a 6’ wide strip south side of Lot 14, Kenova Huntington Land Company, Kenova, no consideration
Daniel Lee Marcum to Timothy Joseph Kitts, 1 ½ acre, Laurel Branch of left fork of Mill Creek, Lincoln, $3,000
Charles R. Lewis et al to Randall Scott Lewis et al, 8/10 acres, Union, no consideration
Carl Crabtree to Ernest L. Crabtree et al, Tr 1) part of lot 44 Tr 2) part of lot 44 W 90’ of parcel, Westmoreland, Miller Subdivision, Huntington
Donald Scott Barton et al to Santos M. Ventura et al, Lots 22-23 2nd range 1st square West of Main Street, Ceredo, $22,000
Jackie Sue Vansickle to Franklin Theodore Brooks, 1 acre, right fork of Lick Creek, Stonewall, $100
Jackie Sue Vansickle to Jackie Sue Vansickle et al, 0.522 acres, Wayne, no consideration
Ronald Wheeler et al to John Edward Carpenter, Tr 1) 1 ½ acres Tr 2) 1 ½ acres, Lincoln, $1.00
Lorri A. Cyrus to Pharon L. Cyrus, Lots 1-4, Village of Glenhayes, Lincoln, no consideration
Robbi J. Paynter Jr. et al to Wendell Salmons et al, Par 1) 0.43 acre Par 2) 0.30 acre, Union, $115,000
Kelli J. Brooks et al to Roger Adams et al, 2.695 acres, Lower Newcomb Creek, Union, $370,000
Tri-State Funeral Services LLC to Thanos LLC, Par 1) parcel Par 2) parcel, Ceredo, $330,000