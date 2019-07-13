West Virginia is the 25th best state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate.com report.
The study examined 11 public and private datasets related to the life of a retiree, compiled into five categories (weightings in parentheses): affordability (40%), wellness (25%), weather (15%), culture (15%) and crime (5%).
West Virginia finished 12th worst for wellness, but was top 20 for both affordability (18th) and crime (18th), according to the report.
Nebraska ranked as the best state to retire in and Maryland ranked as the worst in the report. Kentucky ranked the sixth best place to retire, while Ohio ranked the 26th best, just behind West Virginia.
"There are many factors to consider when deciding where to retire," said Bankrate.com data analyst Adrian Garcia. "Some people may choose to stay close to family, while others prefer to seek out warm weather or affordable living. It comes down to very personal preferences, so it's important to weigh all factors and determine what is most important for your happiness."
The Associated Press recently reported that nearly one-quarter of Americans say they never plan to retire, according to a poll that suggests a disconnection between individuals' retirement plans and the realities of aging in the workforce.
Experts say illness, injury, layoffs and caregiving responsibilities often force older workers to leave their jobs sooner than they'd like.
According to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 23% of workers, including nearly 2 in 10 of those over 50, don't expect to stop working. Roughly another quarter of Americans say they will continue working beyond their 65th birthday.
According to government data, about 1 in 5 people 65 and older was working or actively looking for a job in June.
To see Bankrate.com's full report on the best state to retire, go online at https://www.bankrate.com/retirement/best-and-worst-states-for-retirement/.